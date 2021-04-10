Showtime Boxing: Ennis vs. Lipinets Results

On Saturday, April 10, Showtime Boxing will host Ennis vs. Lipinets from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s headliner, unbeaten welterweight knockout artist Jaron Ennis takes on Kazakhstan’s Sergei Lipinets.

The action airs live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

