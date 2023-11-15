Nong-O vs. Nico Carrillo Booked for ONE Friday Fights 46

Nong-O Hama and Nico “King of the North” Carrillo have been booked for a Muay Thai showdown on On Dec. 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46. This will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O vs. Nico Carrillo

Nong-O is Muay Thai royalty. The all-time great has collected over 260 professional victories since he began his Muay Thai career at just the age of nine. He has collected numerous world titles in Lumpinee Stadium.

Throughout his ONE Championship career, he was able to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai crown and defend it in an impressive seven bouts. To add, five of these were won by way of knockout.

Advertisement



Most recently, the 37-year-old Thai-born striker is coming off of a shocking first-round loss to English-born Jonathan Haggerty. Earlier this year, Nong-O was sick and hospitalized with dengue fever and influenza. Dec. 22 will be his first match back since his illness and loss.

Carrillo is a Scottish Muay Thai athlete and is riding a 13-fight winning streak. Most recently, he had defeated Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym and Furkan Karabag in ONE Championship. The 25-year-old Carrillo has earned world titles in WMO, WBC, and ISKA.

ONE Friday Fights 46

ONE Friday Fights 46 has loads of quality matchups such as Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai rematching for the strawweight Muay Thai throne. Plus, Phetjeeja will face off against Anissa Meksen. Also, the main event will see kickboxing great Superbon Singha Mawynn seek a Muay Thai title against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.