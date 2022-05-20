ONE 157 Results: Petchmorakot Retains; Lasiri Upsets Prajanchai for Title

On Friday, May 20, the ONE Championship hosted ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event featured two Muay Thai title fights and the first round of the men’s Muay Thai flyweight grand prix.

The event aired live on the ONE FC website starting at 5 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Petchmorakot Petchyindee def. Jimmy Vienot by split decision – for the featherweight title

Muay Thai bout: Joseph Lasiri def. Prajanchai PK.Saenchai by TKO (retirement). Round 2, 3:00 – for the strawweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jacob Smith by unanimous decision – flyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo def. Garry Tonon by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 1, 1:37

Grappling bout: Kade Ruotolo def. Shinya Aoki by decision

Muay Thai bout: Walter Goncalves def. Josue Cruz by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:35 – flyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Taiki Naito by unanimous decision – flyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Muay Thai bout: Savvas Michael def. Amir Naseri by unanimous decision – flyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Alyse Anderson def. Asha Roka by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 2:04 #MMA

Kickboxing bout: Mohammed Boutasaa def. Davit Kiria by unanimous decision

Wondergirl Jaroonsak def. Zeba Bano by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:22

Muay Thai bout: Sherzod Kabutov def. Denis Purić by unanimous decision – flyweight grand prix alternate

Elipitua Siregar def. Robin Catalan by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 1, 2:58