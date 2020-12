On Friday, Dec. 11, iKON Fighting Federation will host its fourth event from San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

In the night’s headliner, 17-year-old Bella Mir — the daughter of former UFC champion Frank Mir — meets Combate Americas veteran Alma Cespesdes in a featherweight contest.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

