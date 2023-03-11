GLORY 84 Results: Beztati Knocks Out Petchpanomrung; Retains Title

On Saturday, Mar. 11, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 84: Beztati vs. Petchpanomrung, live from the Topsportcentrum in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event featured a lightweight title fight between Tyjani Beztati and Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9.
The GLORY 84 prelims kicked off on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card through pay-per-view on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Tyjani Beztati def. Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 by KO (front kick). Round 4, 1:42 – for the lightweight title
Tarik Khbabez def. Daniel Toledo by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 2, 2:48
Jay Overmeer def. Jamie Bates by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 2, 2:42
Felipe Micheletti def. Nordine Mahieddine by unanimous decision (28-27, 29-26, 29-26, 29-26, 30-25)
Michael Boapeah def. Ertugrul Bayrak by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)
Sofian Laïdouni def. Nabil Khachab by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chico Kwasi def. Ștefan Orza by TKO (punches and knee to body). Round 2, 3:00
Strahinja Mitrič def. David Tuitupou by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
