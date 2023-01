ONE Friday Fights 1 Results: Nong-O Knocks Out Ramazanov to Retain

On Friday, Jan. 20, the ONE Championshipship hosted ONE Friday Fights 1, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. The event features a stacked Muay Thai card, along with a couple MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Alaverdi Ramazanov by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:14 – for the bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai def. Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Khunsueklek Ufaboomdeksean def. Petbanrai Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Komawut FA.Group def. Sansiri Pet Por.Tor.Or by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Sonrak Fairtex def. Tai Sor.Jor.PiekUthai by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon def. Suayai Chor.Haapayak by KO. Round 1

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or. Kwanmuang def. Tyson Harrison by split decision

MMA bout: Richard Godoy vs. Alexy Lyapunov by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Muangthai PK.Saenchai def. Mavlud Tupiev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Josh Hill def. Keivan Soleimani by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Colton Kielbasa def. Akihiro Fujisawa by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:57

Muay Thai bout: Mohammed Sadeghi def. Angelos Giakoumis by unanimous decision