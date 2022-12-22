Valentina Shevchenko Praises ONE Championship’s Plans for Lumpinee Stadium

Valentina Shevchenko is not just a top-tier athlete who has dominated UFC’s women’s flyweight division, she is also a student of martial arts, always looking for the missing pieces that give her an edge over her opponents. The talented athlete has spent time traveling and training around the world, and she even spent time in Singapore training at Evolve MMA.

“Before my seventh UFC title defense in Singapore, we spent the last two weeks of training at the Evolve gym. It impressed me. The staff at the gym was very friendly and most importantly, the gym had everything you need for productive high-level training. I was very happy to train with all the athletes who helped me in this final stage of my fight camp – Xiong [Jing Nan], Ryuto [Sawada], Thales [Nakassu]. Those are very strong fighters,” Shevchenko said.

Being in Singapore at Evolve MMA also gave her insight into ONE Championship. As a fan of combat sports, especially Muay Thai, the UFC flyweight champion is thrilled with ONE’s recent deal to host weekly events at Lumpinee Stadium.

The deal will see ONE invest 100-million dollars over the next several years into improving athlete safety, pay, marketing, and whatever else may be needed to develop Muay Thai around the world. The financial pledge and dedication from ONE have caught the attention of “Bullet.”

“I’m very happy to hear about the partnership between ONE and Lumpinee Stadium. I think it’s a great move for the whole Muay Thai world. ONE is the greatest organization in Asia. I really enjoy watching their fights and following them on Instagram. I think their concept of showing fighters in competition, in training, and in real life is very interesting. It attracts more and more fans from all over the world,” Shevchenko said.

“The CEO of ONE, Chatri Sityodtong, is doing amazing things for the development of martial arts, and now this new step will provide more attention to this incredible, strong, and beautiful martial art. I think this step is much more important than the inclusion of Thai boxing in the Olympic program. Lumpinee Stadium is an iconic place for Muay Thai fighters. It represents the tradition and spirit of the sport. I would be very happy to attend one of these events in the future.”

ONE Lumpinee 1 kicks off the partnership on Friday, Jan. 20. The main event will feature Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship.