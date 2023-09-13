Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 6 Results

On Tuesday, Sep. 12, the UFC hosted the Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 6, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured prospect vying for a UFC contract.
The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
*James Llontop def. Malik Lewis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
*Jhonata Diniz def. Eduardo Neves by TKO (punch). Round 1, 3:15
*Steven Nguyen def. A.J. Cunningham by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:06
*Julia Polastri def. Patricia Alujas by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:05
*Jean Matsumoto def. Kasey Tanner by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
* – Fighter awarded UFC contract