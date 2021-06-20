Deep Jewels 33: Atomweight Grand Prix Final Results

On Sunday, June 20, Deep Jewels will host Deep Jewels 33 from New Pier Hall in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.
The event features the semifinals and final of the promotion’s 2021 atomweight grand prix tournament as Saori Oshima takes on Si Woo Park and Hikaru Aono battles Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro.
Also on the card, strawweight champion Miki Motono takes on challenger Seika Izawa.
The event airs live at 11 p.m. ET via pay-per-view. Check back following the event for the full results.
Miki Motono vs. Seika Izawa – for strawweight title
Yukari Nabe vs. Mika Arai
Otoha Nagao vs. Eru Takebayashi
Shoko Fujita vs. Namiko Kawabata
Sayaka Hishinuma vs. Pochan Z
Hikaru Aono def. Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:39 – atomweight grand prix semifinal
Saori Oshima def. Si Woo Park by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:28 – atomweight grand prix semifinal
Asumi Komatsuzaki def. Sena by submission (scarfhold armlock). Round 2, 1:09 (a)
Yuka Okutomi def. Sakurako Nimura by submission (kimura). Round 1, 1:27 (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest