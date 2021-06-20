Deep Jewels 33: Atomweight Grand Prix Final Results

On Sunday, June 20, Deep Jewels will host Deep Jewels 33 from New Pier Hall in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

The event features the semifinals and final of the promotion’s 2021 atomweight grand prix tournament as Saori Oshima takes on Si Woo Park and Hikaru Aono battles Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro.

Also on the card, strawweight champion Miki Motono takes on challenger Seika Izawa.

The event airs live at 11 p.m. ET via pay-per-view. Check back following the event for the full results.