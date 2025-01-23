Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: January 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of December. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in January.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Holly Holm (4) Macy Chiasson (5) Mayra Bueno Silva (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of December. to start off the New Year, No. 10 Karol Rosa will look to move up the rankings when she takes on rapidly risg Ailin Perez.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Alexa Grasso (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Dakota Ditcheva (7) Taila Santos (8) Liz Carmouche (9) Natalia Silva (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of December. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in January.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Xiaonan Yan (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of December. To start off the New Year, Mackenzie Dern will fight in a rematch with Amanda Ribas.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Jillian DeCoursey (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Elisandra Ferreira (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Kanna Asakura (9) Anastasia Nikolakakos (10)

To end 2024, top-dog Seika Izawa held on to her No. 1 ranking with a submission win over Lucia Apdelgarin. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in January.