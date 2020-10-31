On Saturday, Oct. 31, Matchroom Boxing will host Usyk vs. Chisora from the SSE Arena in London.

The event is headlined by former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk, who battles Derek Chisora for the WBO intercontinental heavyweight title.

The action airs live on DAZN starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

