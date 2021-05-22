Top Rank on ESPN: Ramirez vs. Taylor Results

On Saturday, May 22, Top Rank Boxing returns to Las Vegas for Ramirez vs. Taylor.
In the night’s headliner, Jose Carlos Ramirez and Josh Taylor lock horns in a junior welterweight title unification bout.
The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 4:45 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Jose Zepeda vs. Henry Lundy
Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr.
Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Luis Coria
Andres Cortes vs. Eddie Garza
Jose Gallegos vs. Raymond Muratalla
Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Ryan Lee Allen