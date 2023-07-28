Tawanchai vs. Superbon for ONE Championship Muay Thai Title on Oct. 6

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will look to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title against Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former featherweight kickboxing king. This match will headline ONE Fight Night 15 on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 6.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement on FaceBook.

Tawanchai vs Superbon

The Thai-born Tawanchai (129-31-2) is a Muay Thai phenom. At merely the age of 24, he has already captured the ONE featherweight Muay Thai throne and defended it by way of leg-kick knockout. Of his five victories in ONE, four of these were earned by knockout. The powerful Thai striker can knock out his opponents with either fist, leg kick, or head kick.

Tawanchai 🇹🇭 CLATTERS Sean Clancy with a head kick to cap an incredible ONE debut! #ONEDangal #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/qOKJKiUqp0 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 15, 2021

Tawanchai’s biggest career victory was an exciting back-and-forth five-round match against Muay Thai great Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (169-35-2) to earn the featherweight world title.

Superbon (114-35-0) was making a case for being one of the greatest kickboxers in combat sports history. The top-ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer had impressive victories over former K-1 and GLORY world champion Marat Grigorian, former GLORY and Lumpinee Stadium champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and a head kick knockout win over the all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan.

Most recently, Superbon recovered from his knockout loss to featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov by knocking out former Enfusion world champion Tayfun Özcan by way of a head kick.

It is a battle of dangerous knockout strikers. The former kickboxing king will look to take the Muay Thai throne on Oct. 6 when Tawanchai and Superbon meet. This ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match will be hosted in Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.