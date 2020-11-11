On Wednesday, Nov. 11, XFC returns to North America for the first time since 2013, touching down at the Tabernacle in Atlanta for its 43rd event.

In the night’s main event, Brazilian Guilherme Faria takes on UFC veteran Andre Soukhamthath. Faria was a staple of the promotion’s international run and has also competed under the LFA banner. He’ll look to right the ship after losing three of his last four. Similarly, Soukhamthath will look to get back to the win column after an ill-fated 2-5 run in the Octagon.

The co-main event features longtime strawweight contender Jessica Aguilar against UFC and Invicta FC veteran Danielle Taylor.

The event kicks off with a free preliminary-card stream live above at 5:30 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows live on the NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.