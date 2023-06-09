Superbon Singha Mawynn is a kickboxing all-star with an incredible list of wins. The Thai-born striker’s resume reads like a “who’s who?” of kickboxing royalty. Here, we have assembled Superbon’s most important kickboxing wins.

The 32-year-old striker is a former top pound-for-pound kickboxer and the former ONE featherweight kickboxing champion. Coming off of a loss to Chingiz Allazov, he is looking to bounce back against the former Enfusion champion Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 on Jun. 9.

Today, the Thai-born striker has nearly earned a status as an all-time great. However, at one point, he retired from combat sports to become a police officer. But, he could not stay away. Due to his size, he struggled to find opponents at his size in Thailand. He transitioned away from Muay Thai too and began competing in Kickboxing. He has put together an incredible legacy and these are Superbon’s top five career-defining kickboxing moments.

Superbon’s Top Five Kickboxing Moments

5. Superbon Head Kicks Chen Zhicheng

Back in 2016 at Kunlun Fight 40, Chen Zhicheng stood in the way of Superbon taking a step towards a title in China. His head kick is well-feared today, but, in 2016, he was just getting his name out there. Near the end of the third round, Superbon showed off his head-kick skills and put Chen Zhicheng out cold, winning this fight via knockout.

4. Superbon Knocks Out Jomthong

A year later, in 2017, Superbon would face off against the highly experienced Jomthong Chuwattana for the Kunlun Fight World Max Tournament Championship. Jomthong was feared, as he had over 200 career victories and held world titles in Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC Muay Thai, among others.

With pinpoint accuracy, Superbon threaded a right hand, and Jomthong was unable to recover.

3. Superbon Avenges Loss to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is Muay Thai and Kickboxing royalty. He has held gold in Kunlun Fight, GLORY Kickboxing, WLF, Lumpinee Stadium, and many more. He also had a 2016 victory over Superbon.

In 2020, Superbon was able to overcome the striking legend over a three-round decision. It was an important moment, as kickboxing pundits would truly begin to notice the skill growth in the Thai-born kickboxer. In his next match, Superbon would fight for the ONE featherweight kickboxing throne.

2. Superbon Avenges Loss to Marat Grigorian

Marat Grigorian only needed 30 seconds to knock out Superbon in 2018 to win the Kunlun Fight World Max Tournament Championship. Grigorian, in his career, would also capture the GLORY Kickboxing title, a K-1 Division title, and a K-1 Grand Prix World championship.

The two would rematch in 2022, with Superbon earning a very impressive win. He completely shut down Grigorian with a masterclass of front kicks to control the fight. He enjoyed inflicting damage and avenging his prior loss. This was also a defense of his kickboxing crown.

1. Superbon Head Kick Knocks Out Giorgio Petrosyan

Italy’s Giorgio Petrosyan is one of the greatest kickboxers to ever live. He won multiple K-1 MAX Grand Prix World titles, in addition to dozens of other kickboxing and Muay Thai titles from all around the globe. Over multiple generations, the Italian fighter has vanquished and shut out the best of kickboxing.

Superbon handed Petrosyan his first loss since 2013, and only the third career loss of his 20-year-long career. With a stunning head-kick knockout, Superbon changed the landscape of kickboxing and captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing title. This was a defining moment in the sport’s history. It is among the all-time best knockouts in kickboxing.