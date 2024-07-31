Takeru Segawa vs. Black Panther Booked for ONE Friday Fights 81 on Sep. 27

The kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa will return to ONE Championship later this year against the talented Black Panther. This matchup is booked for Sep. 27 live from Bangkok, Thailand, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium, part of ONE Friday Fights 81.

Takeru Segawa vs. Black Panther

Japan’s Takeru has already carved out a place for himself as a kickboxing legend. Known for his aggressive knockout style, he has been able to capture multiple division and grand prix titles in K-1. Three grand prix’s, three division titles, and defended each championship. With more half of his fights being won by knockout, “The Natural Born Crusher” is always a must-watch.

Earlier in 2024, the Japanese-born striker faced off against the Muay Thai specialist and kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Takeru lost in his debut suffering a battery of leg attacks that incapacitated him. Now, Takeru wants to return to ONE and earn a victory.

On X, Takeru said, “I am sure I will win my second match in the ONE Championship, so please support me!”

The 24-year-old Black Panther is an expert in Muay Thai striking. Currently, the Thai-born athlete is on a three-fight win streak in ONE Championship. Most recently, he is coming off of a knockout win against Russia’s Ali Saldoev. Facing Takeru in a bantamweight matchup will be his debut in kickboxing.

ONE Friday Fights 81

Takeru Segawa vs. Black Panther was confirmed on Jul. 31 at a press conference live from Tokyo, Japan. Also featured on the Sep. 27 event will be the return of the former champion Hiroki Akimoto against the highly skilled Ilias Ennahachi.

The Dutch-Moroccan Ilias Ennahachi is a former champion in ONE and even has a win over Superlek. The talented kickboxer is unbeaten since 2017. He will be going up in weight to challenge the former bantamweight king Hiroki Akimoto, of Japan.

Both of these highly anticipated kickboxing matchups will go down on Sep. 27, live from Thailand, on ONE Friday Fights 81.