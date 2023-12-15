Rodtang on Superbon vs. Tawanchai: ‘He Can Send People to Sleep Anytime’

International Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon is picking Superbon Singha Mawynn to get the win against Tawanchai PK Saenchai when they clash for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 booked for Dec. 22.

Superbon Singha Mawynn

Superbon is the former featherweight kickboxing champion in ONE. With his impressive list of wins, the Thai-born striker was making a campaign for himself for being one of the greatest kickboxers of all time. He scored head-kick knockout on all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan, defeated former GLORY and K-1 champion Marat Grigorian, and beat former GLORY and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Earlier this year, Superbon was stopped by the brutal Chingiz Allazov. Since then, the Thai-born athlete bounced back with a head-kick knockout over Enfusion champion Tayfun Ozcan. Now, he will switch to Muay Thai and look to take the world title off of Tawanchai.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai is a young and dangerous striker. He is currently on a six-fight winning streak, scoring four of those by knockout. The Thai-born striker carries power in every limb and has gotten knockouts with leg kicks, head kicks, punches, and more. He carries so much power that even a blocked kick could lead to an arm break, as former GLORY champion Davit Kiria found out.

The 24-year-old Muay Thai athlete’s best win is against multi-time Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. Petchmorakot is a veteran of Muay Thai, and the young Tawanchai was able to defeat him over five rounds to capture the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Rodtang talks Tawanchai vs. Superbon

“The Iron Man” Rodtang is a Muay Thai celebrity, and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ discussed the Tawanchai vs. Superbon matchup in an interview with ONE Championship. He picked the kickboxer to win the Muay Thai world title off of Tawanchai.

Rodtang explained:

“My prediction for this fight is 50-50. If I have to take a side, my bet is on Superbon. But again, everything can happen in the ring. That’s why I said my prediction for this fight is 50-50. But I believe Superbon may use his experience to dominate Tawanchai.”

“The Iron Man” has spent much time training with Superbon and knows just how skilled he is. Rodtang continued:

“Nobody can match Superbon’s high kick. When Tawanchai throws his high kick, I can see it coming. But I can’t see Superbon’s kick. His kick is as fast as lightning, and it’ll land on your face before you know it. I had an opportunity to spar with Superbon, and I got hit by his high kicks more than 10 times. You never see it coming. He works really hard to develop this kind of deadly kick. And he can do it naturally. He can send people to sleep anytime.”

The Muay Thai king added:

“Someone might say Tawanchai has the age advantage. Certainly, he’s younger, but you can’t underestimate Superbon’s experience. He is a veteran, so this match is difficult to predict.”

For the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, Tawanchai vs. Superbon will take place at ONE Friday Fights 46 booked for Dec. 22. Rodtang will next step back into ONE against multi-time K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa on Jan. 28.