Rodtang vs. Superlek Booked for Sep. 22 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

The highly anticipated Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Superlek Kiatmoo9 matchup has finally been booked. Fans can enjoy this ONE flyweight Muay Thai title match on Sep. 22 live from Lumpinee Stadium.

Rodtang vs Superlek

The news was made public in a recent Facebook post from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong who said: “BREAKING NEWS: Get ready for RODTANG vs SUPERLEK on 9/22 at Lumpinee Stadium for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship! LET’S GOOOOO!!!“

The fall showdown is a Muay Thai matchup that fans have been demanding for years. Superlek and Rodtang were initially booked in Mar. 2023, but Rodtang withdrew due to injury. Prior to that, the two were destined to meet during the 2022 ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix, but Rodtang dropped out due to weight issues.

“The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a highly decorated striker. Throughout his impressive combat sports career, the 27-year-old Thai athlete has earned the Lumpinee Stadium title twice, the WBC Muay Thai super featherweight world championship, and the ONE flyweight kickboxing title, among others. He is known as a tactical striker with powerful kicks.

“The Iron Man” Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most popular strikers in Muay Thai today. In 2019, he defeated Jonathan Haggerty to capture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai championship. Since then he has defended his crown in five matchups. The 26-year-old is known for his aggressive style in which he uses combinations of punches.

On Sep. 22, live from Bangkok, Thailand, the ONE kickboxing champion will look to make history by becoming a two-sport king. Superlek will challenge Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai title.