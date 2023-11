ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade Results

On Friday, Nov. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. he event features title bouts in kickboxing and submission grappling.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Jonathan Haggerty def. Fabricio Andrade by knockout (). Round 2, 1:57 – for the bantamweight title

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo def. Magomed Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision for the inaugural welterweight title

Muay Thai bout: Seksan def. Karim Bennoui by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Halil Amir def. Ahmed Mujtaba by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee def. Mouhcine Chafi by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Rui Botelho def. Zhang Peimian by split decision

MMA bout: Ayaka Miura def. Meng Bo by submission (scarfhold americana). Round 1, 2:09

MMA bout: Ben Tynan def. Kang Ji Won by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 1:22

Kickboxing bout: Cristina Morales def. Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 2:54

MMA bout: Lito Adiwang def. Jeremy Miado by unanimous decision