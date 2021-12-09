Home
News

BKFC Fight Night: Tampa Weigh-In Photos and Results

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: Tampa, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla.

In the night’s main event, Martin Brown and Bobby Taylor will face off in a 155-pound match-up.

The event will air in its entirety on the BKTV app with the prelims kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Results are below, and a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC appears above.

BKFC Fight Night: Tampa Weigh-in Results
Martin Brown (155.9) vs. Bobby Taylor (155.1)
Taylor Starling (124.7) vs. Hannah Guy (124.8)
David Mundell (179.3) vs. Stanislav Grosu (178.6)
Delaney Bailey (116) vs. Jenny Clausius (115.8)
Jordan Nash (166) vs. Noah Cutter (164.9)
Peter Petties (159.4) vs. Robbie Peralta (154.4)
Josh Sanchez (255.7) vs. Bryan Cromer (236.6)
J.R. Ridge (129.5) vs. Jerald Gregori (123.7)
Rynell Riley (166) vs. Trukon Carson (164.9)
Stevo Morris (145.2) vs. Jorge Gonzalez-Rolon (142.5)
Joshua Sikes (165.6) vs. Michael Stripling (162.4)

