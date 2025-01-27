BKFC KnuckleMania V Results and Photo Gallery: Stephens Stops Alvarez, Rothwell Captures Belt

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC KnuckleMania V, live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. The event featured a fun night of bare-knuckle boxing.

The event aired live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results. A photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe and Lee Hamilton Cooper of BKFC can be viewed above.

FULL RESULTS Jeremy Stephens def. Eddie Alvarez by TKO. Round 3, 2:00

Ben Rothwell def. Mick Terrill by KO. Round 1, 0:36 – for the heavyweight title

Bec Rawlings def. Taylor Starling by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 49-45)

Patrick Brady def. Zach Calmus by TKO. Round 1, 0:53

John Garbarino def. Apostle Spencer by KO. in Round 1, 1:59

Kaine Tomlinson Jr. def. Pat Sullivan by KO. Round 1, 0:37

Steve Banks def. Joey Dawejko by TKO. Round 3, 1:54

Brandon Meyer def. Zedekiah Montanez by KO. Round 2, 0:39

Travis Thompson def. Zach Pannell by KO. Round 2, 0:41

Phil Caracappa def. Noah Norman by disqualification. Round 4, 0:40

Cody Russell def. Logan Tucker by KO. Round 3, 0:49

Itso Babulaidze def. Bryan McDowell by unanimous decision (48-42, 48-42, 47-43)