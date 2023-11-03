BKFC 53: Mundell vs. Coltrane Results

On Friday, Nov. 3, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 53: Mundell vs. Coltrane, live from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The event features a middleweight title bout between David Mundell and Doug Coltrane.
The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
David Mundell vs. Doug Coltrane – for the middleweight title
Murat Kazgan vs. Julian Lane
Jonathan Miller vs. Sawyer Depee
Diego Romo vs. Ravon Baxter
Nathan Rivera vs. Jaymes Hyder
Crystal Pittman vs. Jordan Raulston
Mike Heckert vs. Scott Lampert
Dagoberto Aguero vs. Chance Wilson
Michael Larrimore vs. Justin Watson
Jeff Janvier vs. Devonte Jeffery
Ja’Far Fortt vs. Aaron Sutterfield
