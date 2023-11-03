BKFC 53: Mundell vs. Coltrane Results

On Friday, Nov. 3, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 53: Mundell vs. Coltrane, live from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The event features a middleweight title bout between David Mundell and Doug Coltrane.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS David Mundell vs. Doug Coltrane – for the middleweight title

Murat Kazgan vs. Julian Lane

Jonathan Miller vs. Sawyer Depee

Diego Romo vs. Ravon Baxter

Nathan Rivera vs. Jaymes Hyder

Crystal Pittman vs. Jordan Raulston

Mike Heckert vs. Scott Lampert

Dagoberto Aguero vs. Chance Wilson

Michael Larrimore vs. Justin Watson

Jeff Janvier vs. Devonte Jeffery

Ja’Far Fortt vs. Aaron Sutterfield