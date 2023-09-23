Bellator 299 Results: Eblen Knocks Out Edwards in Round 3, Retains Title

On Saturday, Sep. 23, Bellator hosted Bellator 299: Eblen vs. Edwards, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event featured a middleweight title fight.
The early prelims aired live on YouTube starting at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:21 – for the middleweight title
Aaron Pico def. Pedro Carvalho by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:05
Sara Collins def. Sinead Kavanagh by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Mads Burnell def. Daniel Weichel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Levan Chokheli def. Sabah Homasi by KO (front kick). Round 1, 1:51
Daniele Miceli vs. Peter Queally ends in no contest (illegal kick). Round 1, 0:26
Jay Jay Wilson def. Mansour Barnaoui by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Gregory Babene def. Charlie Ward by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:02
Ciaran Clarke def. Przemyslaw Gorny by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 2:52
Luca Poclit def. Roman Faraldo by submission (D’arce choke). Round 1, 2:18
Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Piotr Niedzielski by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 3:15
Darragh Kelly def. Jelle Zeegers by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 3:42
Otto Rodrigues def. Brian Moore by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 1:31
Attila Korkmaz def. Davy Gallon by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:23
Asael Adjoudj def. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Josh O’Connor def. Kenny Mokhonoana by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Romain Debienne def. Nicolo Solli by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:39
Sergey Bilostenniy def. Kasim Aras by TKO (spinning wheel kick, punches). Round 1, 2:33
Mark Ewen def. Noah Gugnon by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:51
Mackenzie Stiller def. Chiara Penco by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
