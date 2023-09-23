Bellator 299 Results: Eblen Knocks Out Edwards in Round 3, Retains Title

On Saturday, Sep. 23, Bellator hosted Bellator 299: Eblen vs. Edwards, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event featured a middleweight title fight.

The early prelims aired live on YouTube starting at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards by KO (punches). Round 3, 0:21 – for the middleweight title

Aaron Pico def. Pedro Carvalho by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:05

Sara Collins def. Sinead Kavanagh by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Mads Burnell def. Daniel Weichel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Levan Chokheli def. Sabah Homasi by KO (front kick). Round 1, 1:51

Daniele Miceli vs. Peter Queally ends in no contest (illegal kick). Round 1, 0:26

Jay Jay Wilson def. Mansour Barnaoui by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Gregory Babene def. Charlie Ward by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:02

Ciaran Clarke def. Przemyslaw Gorny by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 2:52

Luca Poclit def. Roman Faraldo by submission (D’arce choke). Round 1, 2:18

Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Piotr Niedzielski by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 3:15

Darragh Kelly def. Jelle Zeegers by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 3:42

Otto Rodrigues def. Brian Moore by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 1:31

Attila Korkmaz def. Davy Gallon by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:23

Asael Adjoudj def. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh O’Connor def. Kenny Mokhonoana by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Romain Debienne def. Nicolo Solli by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:39

Sergey Bilostenniy def. Kasim Aras by TKO (spinning wheel kick, punches). Round 1, 2:33

Mark Ewen def. Noah Gugnon by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:51

Mackenzie Stiller def. Chiara Penco by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)