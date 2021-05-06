PFL 2021 3: Regular Season Results

On Thursday, May 6, the Professional Fighters League will host the third event of its season, PFL 2021 3, from the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

In the night’s headliner, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum makes his promotional debut opposite fellow Brazilian Renan Ferreira.

Also on the card, 2019 women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison begins her quest for a second title as she takes on newcomer Mariana Morais.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.