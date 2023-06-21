Rajadamnern World Series Muay Thai and DAZN Ink Massive Deal

Rajadamnern World Series Muay Thai and DAZN have released information regarding their newly signed deal.

RWS Muay Thai now with DAZN

DAZN will now distribute Rajadamnern World Series events to over 200 nations worldwide. The first event featured in this deal is RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern on Jul. 1, 2023 featuring Kota Miura vs Joker.

DAZN is well known worldwide and a distributor of sports action. Most notably, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn works closely with the organization. Additionally, Formula 1, UEFA, the NFL, and the NBA have all worked with DAZN.

For fans in Thailand, they will still watch RWS Muay Thai action the same way they did before. This is on Workpoint Channel 23 or WorkpointOfficial YouTube.

​“Khun Bank” Thainchai Pisitwuttinan, CEO of GSV (Global Sport Ventures Co., Ltd) the company that organizes RWS, said:

“This is a truly historical day for Muay Thai. At RWS, we always look up to DAZN as the most premium global sport platform and especially as the best and the biggest Home of global combat sports.”

Khun Bank continued:

“Muay Thai has been recognized as the best striking combat sport on earth by fans globally. And, we truly believe that there is no better place to show the true art of Muay Thai to the world other than Rajadamnern Stadium, which is the World’s first Muay Thai stadium and also the creator of the first ever Muay Thai championship belt in history.”

“Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) is our flagship program that hosts the true top masters of Muay Thai “The art of 8 Limbs” in an annual tournament format. We have innovative rule sets that keep all the authenticity of Muay Thai while encouraging competitive and exciting fights with one ultimate purpose, which is to identify the best strikers on earth.”

“We are extremely excited and highly honored that DAZN has chosen to partner with RWS on this global broadcasting collaboration. And, we cannot wait to show the great art of Muay Thai to the fans in over 200 countries around the world.”

Veronica Diquattro, Global Markets CEO, Dazn added: “This deal, alongside our boxing, wrestling and MMA propositions mean that DAZN Is fast becoming the destination for fight fans worldwide”.