Stamp Fairtex Discusses Her Upcoming Fight Against Alyse Anderson

Stamp Fairtex has been on a journey to try and capture gold in a third sport. The former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion continues her run toward the top of the MMA mountain at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

As one of the sport’s biggest global stars, ONE has put the Thai star on their U.S. event to add more spice to their boiling pot. But she will not get an easy out inside the 1stBank Center. Stamp will meet Alyse Anderson in a high-stakes grappler vs. striker affair.

And that is something Stamp is very aware of heading into the clash.

Advertisement



“Of course, I’m good at the stand-up part of the game. Every opponent has tried to put me on the ground. They always tried to take me down. My strength is my stand-up game. This is what I will bring to the fight,” Stamp told ONE Championship.

“I am more skilled than [Anderson] in terms of Muay Thai and kickboxing. And in the ground game, maybe I am inferior, but I think I will have the advantage and will come out on top in our striking exchanges.”

Anderson also knows where her biggest opportunities for success lie. However, Stamp is confident she can handle herself on the mat.

That confidence does not just come from success in the gym. She has shown her improved grappling ability against various notable grapplers inside the Circle. If Anderson gets a takedown, fans should expect Stamp to be active off her back.

“She’s correct. Let her believe it that way. Because if I beat her during the ground fight – similar to how I beat Ritu with an armbar – it will surprise everyone,” said Stamp.

Helping Stamp prepare for the matchup is Jihin Radzuan. The two talented atomweights met inside the Circle with Stamp picking up the win, but Stamp is still learning from her former adversary when it comes to grappling.

“It’s great to have Jihin helping because Jihin’s ground game is quite good. Training with her, she’s always nice, smiling, and helping me on technical aspects,” said the atomweight contender.

Although Stamp has been focusing in on her defensive wrestling and submission grappling, she will still rely on her bread and butter. At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp is aiming for the KO.

“For my preparations, I have to defend [Anderson’s] takedowns and show my Muay Thai skills when I create the opportunity to strike,” said Stamp.

ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video on Friday, May 5. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.