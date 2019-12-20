Search
Home

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the UFC will host its 23rd event on ESPN+, touching down at the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the night’s main event, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar steps in on short notice to take on South Korean featherweight Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie”. Edgar was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut in 2020 against Cory Sandhagen, but the former titleholder stepped up when Jung’s original opponent, Brian Ortega, withdrew due to injury. The New Jersey native is coming off a failed title bid against then-champion Max Holloway. Jung, meanwhile, is fresh off a first-round destruction of Renato Moicano in June. The former title challenger has earned seven post-fight bonuses in his seven Octagon appearances.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 2 a.m. ET. The night’s main card airs via ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 20. Video of the action (courtesy of the UFC) appears above, while the results appear below.

ESPN+ Main Card
Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)
Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)
Dooho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)
Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)
Marc-Andre Barriault (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)
Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)
ESPN Preliminary Card
Tanner Boser (246) vs. Ciryl Gane (249)
Suman Mokhtarian (145) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146)
Dong Hyun Ma (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)
Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)
Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)
Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Veronica Macedo (116)
Heili Alateng (136) vs. Ryan Benoit (136)

No More Stories

About The Author

Rob Tatum
Rob Tatum
Assistant Editor

Rob Tatum has been covering combat sports since 2009. He provides radio content for Between Rounds Radio and his past work has appeared on Bleacher Report, MMA DieHards, MMAinterviews and The MMA Corner. Prior to covering combat sports, Rob ran his own music website from 2002-2009. Beyond his writing, Rob has trained in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. He is a Colorado native that works as a mechanical engineer during the day. In his free time, Rob enjoys watching sports, playing music and working on cars.

Related Posts

Copyright © 2014 - 2019 Combat Press. All Rights Reserved.