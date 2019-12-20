On Saturday, Dec. 21, the UFC will host its 23rd event on ESPN+, touching down at the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the night’s main event, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar steps in on short notice to take on South Korean featherweight Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie”. Edgar was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut in 2020 against Cory Sandhagen, but the former titleholder stepped up when Jung’s original opponent, Brian Ortega, withdrew due to injury. The New Jersey native is coming off a failed title bid against then-champion Max Holloway. Jung, meanwhile, is fresh off a first-round destruction of Renato Moicano in June. The former title challenger has earned seven post-fight bonuses in his seven Octagon appearances.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 2 a.m. ET. The night’s main card airs via ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 20. Video of the action (courtesy of the UFC) appears above, while the results appear below.

ESPN+ Main Card

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)Dooho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)Marc-Andre Barriault (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

ESPN Preliminary Card

Tanner Boser (246) vs. Ciryl Gane (249)Suman Mokhtarian (145) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146)Dong Hyun Ma (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Veronica Macedo (116)Heili Alateng (136) vs. Ryan Benoit (136)