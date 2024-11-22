UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo Preview and Predictions

The UFC travels across the Pacific Ocean this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo. This event takes place inside the Galaxy Arena in Macau, the promotion’s first time in Macau in a decade.

The main event is a bantamweight showdown between two former champions. Petr Yan once reigned over the bantamweight division and Deiveson Fogueiredo formerly dominated at flyweight. He has since moved up in weight and has found success. Winning all three of his bantamweight fights, a fourth straight over a former champion could put him in line for a crack at the belt. Yan recently snapped a three fight losing streak by defeating Song Yadong. He needs a victory to prove that he is still at the top of his game.

The co-main event is a women’s strawweight competition between Xiaonan Yan and Tabatha Ricci. Yan returns to the cage after coming up short in a thrilling fight for the belt against Weili Zhang. Ricci has seen a lot of success inside the UFC, winning six of her eight fights and taking out veterans like Jessica Penne, Tecia Pennington, and Angela Hill. Adding another elite contender would be a major feather in her cap as she climbs the rankings.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 3 a.m. ET. Combat Press writer Matt Petela previews the action below.

Deivison Figueiredo has not lost since moving up to the bantamweight division; can he make it four in a row and take out former champion Petr Yan?

Petela: This has the potential to be a great fight. Both of these fighters are elite and I think the move to bantamweight was the right call for Figueiredo. He depleted himself far too much to make flyweight towards the end of his time in that division and he has looked to have a better gas tank since moving up ten pounds.

There is nothing that Petr Yan doesn’t do well. He is going to have to be on point to hand Figueiredo his first loss at bantamweight but he is also the best fighter that Figueiredo has faced in the new weight class. I think this one goes the distance, Yan is too defensively sound to get finished. Figueiredo will push the action from the start, to his detriment. The best strikes will be landed as counter punches by Petr Yan. At the end of five rounds, Yan will have done the better work and he will get his hand raised.

This is Xiaonan Yan’s first fight since coming up short against Weili Zhang for the strawweight title; how does she fare against a prospect in Tabatha Ricci?

Petela: This will be a showcase fight for Xiaonan Yan. She is going to prove to be leaps and bounds ahead of Tabatha Ricci. Whether it stays standing or if it turns into a grappling match, her abilities and physical strength will be evident. This is going to be a memorable first step towards Yan making her way back into title contention. I don’t think this fight makes it out of the first round. I don’t think Ricci will have any success trying to close the distance in order to get the fight to the mat and will eat some heavy shots as she looks to change levels or clinch. First round knockout for Yan.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Petela: Muslim Salikhov. He won his last fight by split decision but prior to that he lost two in a row. He is also 40 years old and win or lose it might be time to call it a career. There couldn’t be a better location for the Wushu Sanda practitioner to close out his long run in combat sports.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: This fight card is in the middle of the night, they are all sleeper fights. If you are one of the few people who catch this one live, be sure to pay attention to the lightweight bout between all-action fighters Maheshate Hayisaer and Nikolas Motta. It won’t go the full fifteen minutes.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Petela: Carlos Ulberg. A high profile opponent is exactly what the kickboxing star needs to show off his talent. Volkan Oezdmeir will oblige Ulberg and stand and trade, which will lead to an exciting fight that ends in a vicious knockout. Ulberg takes home an extra $50K.

Pair this card with…

Petela: Pickles. Loaded with electrolytes, and delicious, they are just what you will need for this middle of the night fight card. As the first fighters are making the walk to the cage, twist open a jar and listen to that “pop” of the seal breaking.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Petela’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+, 6 a.m. ET) BW: Petr Yan vs. Deivison Figueiredo Yan Women’s StrawW: Xiaonan Yan vs. Tabatha Ricci Yan WW: Kenan Song vs. Muslim Salikhov Song Women’s FlyW: Cong Wang vs. Gabriella Fernandes Wang LHW: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg Ulberg LHW: Ozzy Diaz vs. Mingyang Zhang Diaz Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 1 a.m. ET) FlyW: Kiru Sahota vs. Dong Hoon Choi Choi Women’s StrawW: Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi Feng FlyW: Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Hernandez FlyW: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa Kavanagh BW: Long Xiao vs. Quang Le Le LW: Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Nikolas Motta Motta