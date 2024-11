UFC Macau Results: Yan Dominates Figueiredo

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo, live from the Galaxy Arena in Macau. The event featured a top bantamweight showdown.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 3 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Petr Yan def. Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Yan Xiaonan def. Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan by KO (spinning wheel kick). Round 1, 3:49

Gabriella Fernandes def. Wang Cong by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:49

Carlos Ulberg def. Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Zhang Mingyang def. Ozzy Diaz by TKO (strikes). (Round 1, 2:25

SuYoung You def. Baergeng Jieleyisi by unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

DongHun Choi def. Kiru Sahota by KO (punch) . Round 1, 2:36

Shi Ming def. Feng Xiaocan by KO (head kick). Round 3, 0:46

Carlos Hernandez def. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel by split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Lone’er Kavanagh def. Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Xiao Long def. Quang Le by KO (punch) Round 3, 1:28

Nikolas Motta def. Maheshate by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)