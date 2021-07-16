Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz results

On Friday, July 16, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, women’s flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez puts her unbeaten record and belt on the line against kickboxing stalwart Denise Kielholtz.

The prelims kicks off live above at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.

FULL RESULTS Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – for flyweight title

Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione

Matheus Mattos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva

Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis

Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma

Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka

Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin

Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany

Charlie Campbell vs. Nick Giulietti