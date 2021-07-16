Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz results

On Friday, July 16, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, women’s flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez puts her unbeaten record and belt on the line against kickboxing stalwart Denise Kielholtz.
The prelims kicks off live above at 6 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime.
Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione
Matheus Mattos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva
Johnny Eblen vs. Travis Davis
Ronny Markes vs. Said Sowma
Cody Law vs. Theodore Macuka
Diana Avsaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin
Johnny Soto vs. Adil Benjilany
Charlie Campbell vs. Nick Giulietti