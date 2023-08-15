Supergirl and Phetjeeja Agree to Striking Showdown

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak and Phetjeeja OrMeekhun have agreed on social media to meet in a kickboxing or Muay Thai match. It would be a battle of atomweight superstar strikers.

Supergirl vs Phetjeeja

“The Queen” Phetjeeja is a Thai-born striker with power in each of her fists. The 21-year-old athlete is currently on an impressive eight-fight consecutive knockout winning streak in Muay Thai. Additionally, she earned four knockout wins in boxing in 2022 to add to her impressive resume.

Most recently, Phetjeeja is coming off of a knockout win against WBC and ISKA World Champion Lara Fernandez. The Thai striker only needed 26 seconds to finish her opponent.

Supergirl is a fan-favorite striker in ONE Championship, who has competed in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. The 19-year-old athlete is a former Muay Thai national champion and has wins against Lara Fernandez, Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva, and Milagros Lopez, among others.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Supergirl called out Phetjeeja, she said:

“Phetjeeja is someone I like so much… If we really meet, I don’t know if I will lose or win in the end. But once in a lifetime, if you have the opportunity to fight with Phetjeeja, it would be great, whether it’s in the rules of Muay Thai or kickboxing.”

Phetjeeja responded to this on Instagram, she replied:

“Supergirl, if you want to fight with me, then let’s go! We can fight kickboxing or Muay Thai, doesn’t matter … We will meet!”

Each athlete is looking to take a step closer to holding gold in ONE Championship. In the Muay Thai division, the world title is held by Brazil’s Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and the kickboxing throne is held by Janet Todd of the United States.