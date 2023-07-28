Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak Has Eyes on Title Shot Ahead of ONE Fight Night 13

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak will be under the bright lights at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Friday, Aug. 4. The talented Thai striker is ready to put on a commanding performance and state her case as a top challenger in the ONE atomweight kickboxing championship.

Perhaps surprising to some, Supergirl’s newfound confidence comes after her loss to Stamp Fairtex. The ONE Championship star was competitive against the former two-sport champion, and despite the defeat, she now knows can hang with anyone in the world.

“After my first and the second fights, I still didn’t have confidence because it was such a huge stage, honestly, and I was not happy with my work then. But the most recent fight between Stamp and me, I grew more confident, even though I lost, because I got to fight with someone with that much more experience! And I did well in that fight, too. So, I’m much more confident,” Supergirl told ONE.

The sky’s the limit for Jaroonsak. At just 19 years old, she has a long and promising career ahead of her, and ONE is the perfect place for her.

With a background in Muay Thai, Supergirl is aware that as she continues to develop her technical abilities, she must also be aware of the rule change between her bread and butter sport and kickboxing.

“After fighting with Stamp, a former kickboxing champion, I gained more confidence, and I think I can do it too. If I keep practicing and change my Muay Thai style to kickboxing, there might be little things I need to figure out,” Supergirl said.

“I might unintentionally do elbow strikes or grab my opponent’s neck [in the clinch]. I’ll need to adjust that. Also, I’ll need to improve my speed in order to fight in kickboxing style.”

If she can pick up a victory at ONE Fight Night 13 in Bangkok, her attention will turn toward ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd.

The young star is chasing her dream and wants to ignite the spark inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Aug. 4.

“No doubt, winning the championship is the ultimate goal in kickboxing. Now that I’ve fought with Stamp, I think I’m ready to fight Janet,” Supergirl said.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The action is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.