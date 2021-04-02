CFFC 95: Kamchybekov vs. Smith Results

On Friday, April 2, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 95 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
In the night’s main event, Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov and Jesse Smith vie for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title
The action kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Reginald Adams vs. Jesse Stirn
Mateo Vogel vs. Garrett Armfield
Chris Disonell vs. Turpal Khamzayev
Alannah Arnett vs. Hilarie Rose
Chris Vasil vs. Paul Capaldo
Aaron Reese vs. Isa Dalipaj
Liam Anderson vs. Gordon Wigington
Eric Nolan vs. Obinna Edgebike (a)
Steve Phelan vs. Bill Markle (a)
Mike Dakessian vs. Itso Babulaidze (a)
Samuel Viana vs. Hassan Ghaith (a)
Xhelal Lleshi vs. Nick Gebhard (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest