CFFC 95: Kamchybekov vs. Smith Results

On Friday, April 2, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 95 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov and Jesse Smith vie for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title

The action kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

