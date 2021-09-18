CFFC 100 Results: Smith Earns Title with Submission

On Friday, Sept. 17, Cage Fury Fighting Championships hosted its 100th event at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Fla.

In the night’s main event, Blake Smith submitted Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov in the third round to win the lightweight title.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Blake Smith def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 0:49

Jason Eastman def. Andrew Richardson by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 2, 3:17

Paris Artis def. Feraris Golden by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 3, 3:15

Michael Dufort def. Troy Gerhart by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1

Charlie Radtke def. Brandon Lopez by knockout (punch). Round 2, 3:31

Brandon Murphy def. David Romano by KO (head kick). Round 1, 0:56