ONE Championship: Full Blast II Results

On Friday, June 11, ONE Championship will show ONE Championship: Full Blast II from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, Muay Thai is on display as Thailand’s Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy meets Algeria’s Elias Mahmoudi.

The card also features two MMA bouts and a kickboxing affair between Wenfeng Wang and Taiki Naito.

The tape-delayed card airs on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.