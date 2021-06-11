Home
Events
Elias Mahmoudi (R) (ONE Championship)
Events

ONE Championship: Full Blast II Results

Combat Press

On Friday, June 11, ONE Championship will show ONE Championship: Full Blast II from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, Muay Thai is on display as Thailand’s Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy meets Algeria’s Elias Mahmoudi.

The card also features two MMA bouts and a kickboxing affair between Wenfeng Wang and Taiki Naito.

Advertisement

The tape-delayed card airs on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS
Muay Thai: Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy vs. Elias Mahmoudi
Ben Wilhelm vs. Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa
Jia Wen Ma vs. Chang Min Yoon
Kickboxing: Wenfeng Wang vs. Taiki Naito