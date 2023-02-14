Mark Zuckerberg Invites Chatri Sityodtong to Meta HQ

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s evolving love of mixed martial arts has been captivating to observe.

This week, the man behind Meta showed off an Instagram reel of him sparring with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski while wearing motion capture gear – and it offered an intriguing look at a possible future for the sport.

““Last year, UFC #1 pound-for-pound fighter Alex Volkanovski stopped by Meta HQ to train with me and for fun,” wrote Zuckerberg.

“We tested the limits of our performance avatars with motion capture in our Engage gear. Good luck this weekend, Alex.”

The comment section was flooded with words from those within the mixed martial arts community reveling at Zuckerberg’s skills and the new technology. Among them was ONE Championship Chairman & CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“Looking sharp, Mark,” Sityodtong commented.

Zuckerberg was quick to respond to the man behind ONE, taking the time to invite him to Meta HQ in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, the ONE Chairman & CEO said he would take him up on the offer and even said the two should train. Sityodtong is a lifelong martial artist himself, having recently been promoted to brown belt in BJJ at Evolve MMA.

If the two get together, it will be another boost for the sport. Zuckerberg’s willingness to engage with his latest passion, and join it together with his massive platform only serves to better the sport’s future.

And that meetup could happen soon, as Sityodtong will be on a media tour of the U.S. promoting ONE’s on-ground debut in America, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, which takes place Friday, May 5.