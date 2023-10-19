Jonathan Di Bella Discusses Potential Bout Against Takeru Segawa

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is looking at a potential matchup against Multi-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa in ONE.

Jonathan Di Bella

The Canadian-Italian Di Bella picked up ONE strawweight throne with a kickboxing masterclass against Zhang Peimian in 2022. The 27-year-old Striker would later defend this crown against combat sports veteran Danial Williams.

Impressively, between professional boxing and kickboxing, Di Bella remains unbeaten, even including his amateur career.

If he had it his way, he would have a kickboxing showdown against Takeru Segawa.

Takeru Segawa

Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa has a reputation for being one of the most entertaining fighters in combat sports today. The kickboxing superstar had a decade of success earning a 34-fight winning streak with 25 victories by way of knockout. Along the way, he would earn three K-1 kickboxing world titles, defend each crown, and pick up three K-1 Grand Prix world championships as well.

The decorated athlete would put it all on the line in THE MATCH 2022. This was a blockbuster showdown between Takeru and Tenshin Nasukawa. This fight saw impressive pay-per-view buys and sold out the Tokyo Dome. Tenshin was able to get his hand raised, remaining unbeaten in his professional career.

After this match, Takeru decided to take his talents on the road. He earned a knockout win in Paris, earning an ISKA World title, against Bailey Sugden. It was then announced he had signed with ONE Championship.

Di Bella vs Takeru

Many fans are hoping to see Japan’s Takeru join the mix against Muay Thai superstars such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. However, Di Bella has other plans. The Canadian-Italian striker explained recently that Takeru should look to drop down in weight to fight for the Strawweight throne.

In an interview, Di Bella said:

“I would fight anybody close to my weight. If he can make 125 pounds, or we could do a catchweight at 130, for sure. He’s very cool. We did a light sparring. We still landed some shots, because light sparring with Takeru doesn’t exist. He’s very quick. He’s good.”

Di Bella and Japan’s Takeru have even trained together before. During sparring, Takeru is notorious for fighting aggressively. The kickboxing superstar is looking to soon make his debut in ONE Championship and ahead of him are several options, including many world champions between kickboxing and Muay Thai.