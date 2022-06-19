THE MATCH 2022: Takeru vs. Tenshin Results

The biggest Japanese kickboxing event in over a decade will take place on Sunday, Jun. 19, from the Tokyo Dome. THE MATCH 2022 features a co-promotion between the two of the best kickboxing promotions in the world, K-1 Japan and RISE, with additional help from RIZIN FF promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara. The event came to fruition between the long-time rival promoters to host the most hyped fight in Japanese kickboxing history between two of the best kickboxers in the world, Japan’s own Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Segawa.

The headline bout sees the final kickboxing bout of one of the greatest prospects in Japanese combats sports history this past century, Tenshin Nasukawa. He puts his undefeated 43-0 kickboxing record on the line against K-1’s only three-division champion and fellow perennial pound-for-pound great, Takeru. The two-time defending K-1 super featherweight titleholder is riding a 35-fight winning streak, including his most recent win against Leona Pettas in one of the biggest fights in K-1 Japan’s seven year history.

The co-main event will be a hotly contested battle between two-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri and decorated belt collector Kaito Ono. This catchweight clash of titans features two of the best Japanese fighters above 63-kilograms, lengthy winning streaks up for grabs, and a potential No.1 ranking on the line.

In the best K-1 versus RISE bouts, former K-1 super lightweight champion Hideaki Yamazaki meets former RISE 63-kilogram titleholder Kento Haraguchi, top-10 ranked flyweight Shiro Matsumoto takes on Krush super bantamweight champion, K-1 55-kilogram tournament champ Akihiro Kaneko fights RISE beltholder Masahiko Suzuki, top-10 super featherweight Rukiya Anpo will go all out against RISE 65-kilogram king Kosei Yamada, and K-1 bantamweight tournament winner Toma Kuroda fights RISE 53-kilogram Dead or Alive tourney champion Kazane Nagai.

Elsewhere on the card, Krush 60-kilogram king Leona Pettas tackles quirky prospect Kan Nakamura in a catchweight contest, Japanese knockout artist Hiroma Wajima duels with former RISE champion “Blackpanther” Bey Noah, and popular combatants YA-MAN and “Catfish” Ryusei Ashizawa will throw down for internet bragging rights.

Lastly, Tenshin’s younger brother, Ryujin Nasukawa, 16, will step onto the big stage against K-1 Amateur and Koshien champion Rui Okubo, 17, in a showcase of what Japanese kickboxing talent is on the horizon.

The event airs live on Abema pay-per-view (Japan only) starting at 11:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takeru Segawa

Masaaki Noiri vs. Kaito Ono

Kento Haraguchi vs. Hideaki Yamazaki

Kosei Yamada vs. Rukiya Anpo

Taiju Shiratori vs. Kongnapa Weerasakreck

Kan Nakamura vs. Leona Pettas

YA-MAN vs. Ryusei Ashizawa

Noah Bey vs. Hiromi Wajima

Rikiya Yamashita vs. Sina Karimian

Yuta Uchida vs. Mahmoud Sattari

Yuki Kasahara vs. Chihiro Nakajima

Kazane Nagai def. Toma Kuroda by extra round decision

Mutsuki Ebata def. Riamu by extra round split decision (10-9, 9-10, 10-9)

Masashi Kumura def. Shiro Matsumoto by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 29-28)

Masahiko Suzuki def. Akihiro Kaneko by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-29)

Rui Okubo def. Ryujin Nasukawa by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-29, 30-29)