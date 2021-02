On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with heavyweight prospect Brett Martin. The Triumph MMA fighter talks about the hardships of trying to find a fight in the last year, how his two disqualification wins have slowed his roll to the UFC, what’s next in his career and more.

