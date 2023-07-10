Takeru Segawa Aims To Face Rodtang in ONE Debut: ‘I Want to Surpass Him’

Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa is aiming to face “The Iron Man” Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his ONE Championship debut. Earlier this year, ONE announced the signing of the multi-time K-1 Kickboxing World champion Takeru.

The 31-year-old Takeru has collected some of the most impressive accolades in kickboxing history. The Japanese-born kickboxer has won three K-1 Grand Prix World titles, captured three K-1 World Championship Division titles, and successfully defended each one. Given the blockbuster success of THE MATCH 2022, Takeru is one of the biggest stars in modern kickboxing.

Takeru Wants Rodtang in ONE

Takeru Segawa has made his aims entirely clear and has restated his goals once again. He wants Rodtang. “The Iron Man” Rodtang Jitmuangnon is an international combat sports superstar. The Thai-born athlete captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai championship in 2019 and has since defended it in five bouts.

Rodtang recently said, on Instagram, that Takeru should earn some wins in ONE before they fight, despite calling out Takeru multiple times in 2023.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Takeru made his point clear. He signed with ONE because wants Rodtang. The Japanese-born kickboxing king explained:

I want to go for the top position. I signed with ONE, because there is an opponent I want to fight the most, and that’s why I want to fight Rodtang. Yes, I am ready. So, I want to fight him right away. My goal remains the same: aiming for the top. I have been saying that I want to prove myself as the best in the world. [Rodtang] is a Muay Thai fighter, but he also has good punches, strong physicality, and technical skills. He is a strong and versatile fighter with a strong mentality. In addition to that, he can energize the audience. There aren’t many fighters like him in the world. That’s Rodtang’s strength and charm. That’s why I want to surpass him. As a personal resolution, if I can win by knockout against Rodtang, I believe I will be satisfied with myself. That’s why I want to fight Rodtang.