PFL Challenger Series 3 Results: Jindrova Earns Contract

On Friday, Mar. 4, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 3, live from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. The event featured women lightweights vying for a PFL contract.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Martina Jindrová def. Jacqueline Cavalcanti by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jackie Cataline def. Camee Adams by technical subbmission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:41

Jeslen Mishelle def. Julia Dorny by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:51

Michelle Montague def. Olivia Parker by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:57