UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues Preview and Predictions

On the heels of a very underwhelming pay-per-view, the UFC’s busy schedule rolls on this week as they return to their home inside the UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues.

Headlining the card is a middleweight showdown between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and surging contender Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues. Cannonier has struggled recently, dropping his last two outings. This will be his fifth straight main event and with a win he would improve to 3-2 over that span. His last victory came via decision over Marvin Vettori and before that he edged out former champion Sean Strickland in a closely fought contest. Rodrigues will be fighting for five rounds for the first time under the UFC banner this weekend and looks to make the most of this big opportunity.

The co-main event is a fight in the featherweight division as Calvin Kattar will take on Youssef Zalal. Kattar needs a win in a bad way, he has lost three in a row and hasn’t botched a win since beating Giga Chikadze in 2022. It is the total opposite for Zalal, who is in his second run with the UFC after falling short of expectations in his first tenure. His second stint has been much more successful, so far going 3-0 the second time around with submission wins in all three fights.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Combat Press writer Matt Petela previews the action and gives his predictions this week.

This is Gregory Rodrigues’ first UFC main event; can he topple the former title challenger Jared Cannonier?

Petela: This is by far the biggest opportunity in Gregory Rodrigues’ career. It comes at the perfect time and against the perfect opponent. Rodrigues has won three straight and five of his last six fights. That stretch include knockout wins over Chidi Njokuani and Brad Tavares. He will be two days shy of his thirty-third birthday when this fight takes place, right in the middle of his physical prime.

Jared Cannonier has had an excellent career. Not Hall of Fame worthy, but certainly a very good fighter. Unlike Rodrigues, his best days are behind. He will be 41 in March, and has gotten outmatched in his last two fights. Caio Borralho won a lopsided decision in their main event fight back in August of 2024 and just a couple months prior to that he got TKO’d by Nassourdine Imavov. He is on the downside of his career, right as Rodrigues is reaching his peak. This will be a third straight loss for Cannonier, and the biggest victory Rodrigues has ever had that he will use as a stepping stone to true title contention.

Calvin Kattar is 0-3 in his last three fights; how will he fare against a surging Youssef Zalal?

Petela: Max Holloway beat the career out of Calvin Kattar, plain and simple. He just has not been the same fighter since that showdown. He is tough as nails, just surviving that fight proves he is a different type of human. This is the wrong time for him to fight an up and comer like Youssef Zalal.

In his second stint inside the UFC, Zalal has looked much improved. He has won all three of his fights since re-signing with the promotion and has scored submissions in each of those contests. He will make it four straight wins and four straight submissions. Following the same gameplan that Aljamain Sterling used against Kattar to nullify his boxing and keep the fight on the canvas. A frustrated Kattar will be forced to tap late to a rear-naked choke.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Petela: Edmen Shahbazyan. He has alternated wins and losses over his last four fights and lost five of his last seven. He went from a main event against Derek Brunson in 2021 to a fight against a fighter winless in the UFC in under four years. He has not lived up to the hype whatsoever and I wouldn’t be surprised to see his contract cut if he loses to Dylan Budka.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: The opening fight of the card between Gabriel Bonfim and Khaos Williams. I am shocked this one isn’t kicking off the main card. Bonfim has looked nearly unbeatable, except in his fight against Nicolas Dalby and even in that fight he was in control early. Against a knockout artist like Williams it will be captivating to see if the Bonfim brothers can get off to a hot start and then how the outcome may impact Ismael Bonfim’s fight later in the event.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Petela: Andre Petroski. He has a super tough matchup against world champion submission grappler Rodolfo Vieira. Petroski will have the striking advantage and he is also a very talented wrestler. I think he batters Vieira on the feet and scores the old fashioned club and sub to end the fight, which will land him some post-fight cash in his pocket.

Pair this card with…

Petela: A pillow and a blanket. This card might not be at a strangely late or early time, but it’s just one of those cards that is best enjoyed alone. This is a fight fan’s fight card so tell your casual friends you will see them another time and watch this one solo to fully appreciate high level mixed martial arts that might not have the name recognition of the sport’s bigger stars.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Petela’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) MW: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues Rodrigues FW: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal Zalal LW: Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov Bonfim FW: Jose Delgado vs. Connor Matthews Matthews MW: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka Budka MW: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski Petroski Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET) Women’s BW: Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti Avila BW: Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith Morales HW: Valter Walker vs. Don’Tale Mayes Walker FlyW: Rafael Estavam vs. Jesus Aguilar Estavam Women’s StrawW: Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza Hill WW: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams Williams