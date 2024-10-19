Dana White’s Contender Series Reflections: Bad Signings of 2024 Season

Another season of Dana White’s Contender Series has completed, and with that, a plethora of new talent has been signed to the UFC. The show has become the main pipeline for fighters to make the UFC roster, fielding much of its combatants from unofficial UFC feeder organizations such as Fury FC, LFA and Cage Warriors.

The criticism of the show in recent years, especially from media members like myself, is that the show went from being suspenseful in terms of who would get a contract offer and who wouldn’t to a show where they basically sign everyone. It has took some of the lust off the show.

The 2024 season was no different from recent seasons, in that Dana White signed almost every fighter than won a fight. Of the 49 fights that took place this season, only seven winners were not offered contracts. Two of those winners were given second chances in Torrez Finney and Nick Piccininni, with Finney winning and earning a contract on that second chance and Piccininni losing his ensuing bout. Winning fighters who received neither a contract nor a second Contender Series chance were Rami Hamed, Yousri Belgaraoui, Benjamin Bennett, Sean Gauci and Julieta Martinez.

With the season now completed, let’s take a look back at the worst and most egregious signings of the 2024 season.

Cortavious Romious: On episode two, Cortavious Romious scored a unanimous decision victory over Michael Imperato, a guy who made DWCS after upsetting Ricky Bandejas on “Dana White’s Looking for a Fight.” From an outsider’s view, Imperato was on this episode for his story of making the UFC ten years previous but being released for comments he had made in his past. In reality, although a tough fighter, he probably was on DWCS as an “enhancement talent.” While Romious passed that test, he didn’t exactly wow the fans. Even Dana White, who when announcing the signings that night, criticized Romious for his fight IQ but praised his athleticism. If you combine the White’s criticism and the fact he was quickly knocked out in last season’s DWCS by Ramon Tavares, I think Romious should have had to prove himself once or twice more on the regional scene/another episode of DWCS.

Djorden Santos: On episode four, Djorden Santos scored a better’s upset win over Will Currie via unanimous decision, thus scoring a contract from Dana White. Basically, the reason given for Santos’ signing was that this was an upset. However, if you watched the fight, Santos should have been able to finish Currie multiple times. Not only that, let’s be honest: Currie was not exactly the best fighter on this season. Far from it. So the combination of Santos getting a contract because he was a betting underdog, not being able to finish the average Currie on multiple occasions and having a pretty underwhelming resume coming into the fight, Santos was clearly a questionable signing.

Seok Hyun Ko: Speaking of episode four signings be questionable, Seok Hyun Ko was another guy on that episode that should have been left on the sideline. His signing was very similar to Santos. He was signed because he was such a bigger betting underdog, which in no way is a qualification to get into the UFC. On top of that, he was unable to finish opponent Igor Cavalcanti, a guy whose resume was filled with finishing cans and had no discernable footage to study tape. And like Santos, his performance wasn’t exactly awe-inspiring. Ko is another reason why DWCS has become less suspenseful, as it seems Dana basically just signs everyone.

Ahmad Hassanzada: Getting a finish does not mean you should automatically get a contract, but that seems to be the case on DWCS these days. Episode 6’s Ahmad Hassanzada fought Dylan Mantello and was losing the fight, not exactly looking great in the process. Somehow in the third round, Mantello got tired and lazy, giving up his back against the cage and giving Hassanzada the rear-naked choke, handing the Afghan fighter the victory. When announcing who was signed at the end of the episode, Dana White said he was on the fence about Hassanzada but Sean Shelby wanted him so he took him. Dana basically admitted that Hassanzada hadn’t done enough to earn a contract but got one anyways. Dana White is Sean Shelby’s superior. Even if Shelby wanted him, White should have superseded that and left Hassanzada on the sideline. Especially because Benjamin Bennett did not get a contract on this episode, but looked far more UFC-ready and overall skilled than Hassanzada. I was totally fine with Bennett not getting a contract, but giving Hassanzada a contract was ridiculous.

Kevin Christian: Speaking of a matchmaker wanting a fighter when Dana was indifferent to them, that was also the case with Kevin Christian on Episode 7 (and one episode removed from the Hassanzada signing). Christian, who took on the under-experienced Francesco Mazzeo, didn’t exactly look like a world beater despite the triangle armbar finish. Yes, he’s a 6’7” light heavyweight, but as Dana White pointed out, he didn’t fight like he was 6’7”. He definitely doesn’t look UFC level and I doubt he picks up a win under the promotion. This is another instance where Dana White should have pulled rank and told Mick Maynard “no” on signing Christian.

Daniel Frunza: Yes, Daniel Frunza was an underdog against a 17-1 opponent. Yes, he did win and get the finish. No, he did not deserve to be signed. On episode 7, Frunza was losing his fight until Vadim Kutsy gassed out and then turned the tables on him, which is respectable, but he was dominated on the ground. Add that to the fact that he clearly has holes on the mat and both of his losses are rear-naked chokes, and I don’t think Frunza needed to be signed. He could have used another fight or two to prove himself, especially considering he was losing the fight until Kutsy tired out.