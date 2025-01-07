Sean Climaco Welcomes Diego Paez to ONE Championship on Feb. 7

Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco, who hails from the Bay Area in California made his sophomore ONE Championship appearance at ONE 168 last September in Denver. After winning his promotional debut by a first-round knockout of Josue Cruz only four months prior, he dropped his second ONE fight against Johan Estupiñan by second-round knockout. Anxiously waiting to get back in the win column, he now knows who his next opponent will be. Sources inside the promotion confirmed with Combat Press that, on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28 in Bangkok, Climaco will welcome Colombian-American Diego Paez into the ONE Circle for the first time for a flyweight Muay Thai affair.

Paez also trains out of California, and this will not be the first time the two have met in battle. Five years ago, at Lion Fight 61, Climaco and Paez went to a majority draw. Today, Paez sits at 7-2-2 as a pro and is a two-time WCK world champion. Climaco is a veteran of Lion Fight, Warrior’s Cup, and also competed in the World Games in Colorado. Both of these guys are hungry, so this fight should be a banger. And, while the first time they met was in standard Muay Thai gloves, this rematch will be in four-ounce gloves, designed to implement maximum damage. This is a fight for the fans.

ONE Fight Night 28 airs live and free to subscribers on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 7, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

