GLORY 98 Adds Welterweight Title Showdown with Chico Kwasi vs. Teodor Hristov

GLORY Kickboxing has announced a welterweight title fight between champion Chico Kwasi and top-ranked contender Teodor Hristov for the co-main event of GLORY 98. The event will take place on Feb. 22, at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam.

Chico Kwasi vs. Teodor Hristov

Chico Kwasi (43-5-1, 23 KO) captured the welterweight belt at GLORY 91 in Paris last April, stopping Endy Semeleer in a dominant performance. The 26-year-old successfully defended his title in November, earning a draw against lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati in a bout widely praised as a potential Fight of the Year.

Teodor Hristov (18-3, 7 KO), a 24-year-old rising star from Bulgaria, has quickly climbed the ranks since joining GLORY in late 2023. He holds a perfect 4-0 record with the promotion, including wins over former champion Murthel Groenhart and title contender Jay Overmeer. Known for his versatile style, Hristov has established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

This matchup features two undefeated fighters in GLORY, each representing the next generation of kickboxing talent. Kwasi’s aggressive approach will be tested against Hristov’s adaptable style.

GLORY 98 will also feature a heavyweight main event between Jamal Ben Saddik and Uku Jurjendal.