LFA 165 Results: Valente Finishes Compton in Round 2

On Friday, Aug. 18, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 165: Compton vs. Valente, live from the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, Calif. The event featured a middleweight showdown.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Billy Ray Valdez def. Lorenzo Figueroa by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:33

Renato Valente def. Daniel Compton by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:49

Buddy Wallace def. Wallace Lopes by KO (strikes). Round 1, 2:04

Allan Begosso def. Christian Giovannie by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Eduardo Chapolin def. Leandro Soares by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Kendra McIntyre def. Alandria Rosales by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Uran Satybaldiev def. Gabriel Thimoteo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Adamu Isah def. Luciano Ramos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Lucas Martino def. Matt Chapman by split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

Salvador Osorio def. Aris Arguello by TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 1, 5:00

Cristina Brador def. McKenna Mitchell by unanimous decision