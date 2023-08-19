GLORY 87 Results

On Saturday, Aug. 19, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 87, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features a heavyweight tournament and a battle for the lightweight title.

The event airs live on GLORY Fight Fight Fight! starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bahram Rajabzadeh vs Uku Jürjendal – heavyweight tournament final

Tyjani Beztati vs. Kaito Ono – for the lightweight title

Murthel Groenhart vs. Cihad Akipa

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun

Jan Kaffa def. Mohamed el Hammouti by split decision

Uku Jürjendal def. Martin Terpstra by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 1, 2:23 – heavyweight tournament semifinal

Bahram Rajabzadeh def. Mohamed Amine by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 2, 2:59 – heavyweight tournament semifinal

Imad Hadar def. Bartosz Muszyński by unanimous decision

Nicola Filipovic def. Cristian Ristea by split decision