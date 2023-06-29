GLORY 87: Four-Man Heavyweight Tournament Revealed

GLORY Kickboxing has revealed the four heavyweights who will participate in a one-night tournament on GLORY 87 booked for August 19. The winner of this tournament will qualify for the year-end heavyweight Grand Prix which has a $500,000 grand prize.

GLORY 87’s four-man one-night tournament

Martin Terpstra (21-5, 11 KO)

Martin Terpstra is the current ENFUSION heavyweight world champion. This 6’9″ Dutch giant is on an impressive win streak with notable wins over fighters such as ‘Cookie’ Kevin Tariq Osaro, Nidal Bchiri, Vladimir Tok, and several others.

Mohamed Amine (29-5, 16 KO)

‘Momine’ Mohamed Amine is just coming off of his loss for the GLORY light heavyweight throne at GLORY Collision 5 earlier in June. This Dutch-Moroccan striker is a veteran of the PFL with a record of 5-2 in MMA and nearly 30 victories in kickboxing.

Bahram Rajabzadeh (62-1, 56 KO)

Azerbaijan’s Bahram Rajabzadeh is one to keep a close eye on. This heavyweight striker is currently on a six-fight KO win streak with his most recent three victories coming by way of head kick. Fans will remember him due to his first-round knockout win over Luis Tavares earlier this year.

Bahram Rajabzadeh is going to be a problem in the heavyweight division 😤 #GLORY86 pic.twitter.com/ELFFygJgPB — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) May 30, 2023

Uku Jurjendal (18-7, 14 KO)

The powerful striker from Estonia, Uku Jurjendal. In the GLORY Kickboxing ring, he is coming off a first-round knockout win over Mantas Rimdeika and will look to continue this streak.

The matchups have not yet been set but will be revealed at a later date. For betting fans, they will want to keep a close watch on the favorites to win Bahram Rajabzadeh and Martin Terpstra. This will be a one-night tournament on August 19 hosted at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in the Netherlands. Each of these men are hungry to qualify for the end-of-the-year Grand Prix.