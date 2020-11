On Saturday, Nov. 14, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action with its 56th event from Łódź, Poland.

In the night’s main event, former middleweight champion Michał Materla takes on current welterweight champion Roberto Soldić.

The co-main event features light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun, who defends his belt against challenger Ivan Erslan.

Advertisement

The event airs live above via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.