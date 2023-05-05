ONE Fight Night 10: Moraes vs. Johnson III Results

On Friday, May 5, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 10: Moraes vs. Johnson III, live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event features three title fights in the promotion’s North American debut.

The two bonus bouts air live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes – for the flyweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares – for the flyweight title

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai – for the flyweight title

MMA bout: Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

MMA bout: Roberto Soldić vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

MMA bout: Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

MMA bout: Aung La N Sang vs. Rong Fan

Grappling bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo

Muay Thai bout: Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin

MMA bout: Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren

MMA bout: Lowen Tynanes vs. Ok Rae Yoon